Ready to get scared? Erebus haunted house opens for the season this weekend

Erebus Haunted Attraction in Pontiac opens for another season of scares this week.

Beginning Friday night, walk through more than ½ mile of horror over four floors. Last year, Erebus expanded the haunt with two new attractions – Attack on Area 51 and The Chop House.

Erebus is open Fridays and Saturdays in September, weekends and some weekdays in October, with more days added as Halloween nears.

General admission tickets are $20-35, with VIP options available as well. Get them here.

There is also an escape room that allows you to experience Erebus sans the fear. Find out more here.