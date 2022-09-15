Southeast Michigan haunted house guide -- Where to get scared this Halloween
Haunted houses, trails, funeral homes, and more – it's time to get scared.
Looking for a new haunted attraction? We've got you covered:
Algonac – Mill St. Trail of Terror
Haunted forest
- Open: October 8, 15, 29 from 8-10 p.m.
- Cost: Free (donations appreciated)
Armada – Blake’s Big Apple Haunted Attractions
Spookyland, haunted hayride, zombie paintball, haunted barn
- Open: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays beginning Sept. 17 through Oct. 30
- Cost: $16.95-79.95
Birmingham – Ghost on the Balcony
Haunted theatre
- Open: Oct. 1-30 (Family-friendly and adult haunts available)
- Price: $20-30
Clinton – Clinton Inn Haunted Hotel
Haunted hotel
- Open: TBA
- Price: TBA
Commerce Township – Glenlore Trails
Haunted forest
- Open: Thursdays through Sundays beginning Sept. 29 until Oct. 30
- Cost: $15-25
Fowlerville – Slaughterhouse Adventure
Haunted house, haunted corn maze, haunted hayride
- Open: TBA
- Cost: TBA
Holly – Rotten Manor
Haunted house, haunted hayride
- Open: Fridays and Saturdays in September; Friday-Sunday the first weekend of October, and Thursdays-Sundays through Oct. 30. Also open Halloween
- Cost: $20-30
Inkster – The Haunted Funeral Home
Haunted house
- Open: Friday, Sept. 30, Fridays and Saturdays in October; Sunday, Oct. 30
- Cost: $15
Madison Heights – Azra Chamber of Horrors
- Open: Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24; Fridays through Sundays from Sept. 31 through Oct. 9; Thursday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 16; Wednesday, Oct. 19 through Sunday, Oct. 23; Tuesday, Oct. 25 through Halloween; Nov. 4 and 5
- Cost: $35 (VIP available as well)
New Haven – Scarefest Scream Park
Haunted house, haunted hayride, haunted forest, haunted maze
- Open: Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 24 beginning Sept. 16; Fridays-Sundays from Sept. 30 through Oct. 30
- Cost: $15 per attraction (VIP available as well)
Onsted – Haunting in Irish Hills
Haunted drive-thru, haunted house, haunted train car, haunted hayride
- Open: Fridays and Saturdays from Sept. 30 through Oct. 30
- Cost: $10-30
Pinckney – Terrorfied Forest
Haunted forest
- Open: Friday and Saturday on opening weekend Sept. 24; Thursdays through Sundays through Oct. 30
- Cost: $25 (VIP available as well)
Pontiac – Erebus Haunted Attraction
Haunted house
- Open: Fridays and Saturdays in September beginning Sept. 23; weekends and some weekdays in October
- Cost: $20-35 (VIP available as well)
Romulus – Deranged Haunted Attraction
Haunted town
- Open: Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 17 until Oct. 2; Fridays-Sundays beginning Oct. 8; Open Thursday the week leading up to Halloween
- Price: $22 (VIP available as well)
Taylor – The Scream Machine
Haunted house
- Open: Fridays and Saturdays from Sept 23 until Oct. 8; Fridays through Sundays beginning Oct. 14; Open Halloween and Nov. 4 and 5
- Cost: $20-27
Westland – Eloise Asylum
Haunted house
- Open: Opens Saturday, Sept. 24; Friday and Saturday the first weekend of October; Friday through Sunday through Oct. 30; Nov. 5
- Cost: $44 for two attractions (VIP available as well)
Westland – Hush Haunted Attraction
Haunted house
- Open: Fridays and Saturdays beginning Sept. 30; Sundays beginning Oct. 9; Thursdays beginning Oct. 13, with more days added as Halloween approaches; Halloween and Nov. 4-5
- Cost: $19.99-32.99 (VIP available as well)
Ypsilanti – Wiard's Night Terrors
Haunted houses, haunted hayride
- Open: Saturday, Sept. 17; Fridays and Saturdays from Sept. 23 until Oct. 2; Fridays-Sundays from Oct. 7 through end of month; open Halloween
- Cost: $29-57