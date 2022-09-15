Southeast Michigan haunted house guide -- Where to get scared this Halloween

article

Haunted houses, trails, funeral homes, and more – it's time to get scared.

Looking for a new haunted attraction? We've got you covered:

Haunted forest

Open: October 8, 15, 29 from 8-10 p.m.

Cost: Free (donations appreciated)

Spookyland, haunted hayride, zombie paintball, haunted barn

Open: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays beginning Sept. 17 through Oct. 30

Cost: $16.95-79.95

Birmingham – Ghost on the Balcony

Haunted theatre

Open: Oct. 1-30 (Family-friendly and adult haunts available)

Price: $20-30

Clinton – Clinton Inn Haunted Hotel

Haunted hotel

Open: TBA

Price: TBA

Commerce Township – Glenlore Trails

Haunted forest

Open: Thursdays through Sundays beginning Sept. 29 until Oct. 30

Cost: $15-25

Fowlerville – Slaughterhouse Adventure

Haunted house, haunted corn maze, haunted hayride

Open: TBA

Cost: TBA

Holly – Rotten Manor

Haunted house, haunted hayride

Open: Fridays and Saturdays in September; Friday-Sunday the first weekend of October, and Thursdays-Sundays through Oct. 30. Also open Halloween

Cost: $20-30

Inkster – The Haunted Funeral Home

Haunted house

Open: Friday, Sept. 30 , Fridays and Saturdays in October; Sunday, Oct. 30

Cost: $15

Madison Heights – Azra Chamber of Horrors

Open: Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24; Fridays through Sundays from Sept. 31 through Oct. 9; Thursday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 16; Wednesday, Oct. 19 through Sunday, Oct. 23; Tuesday, Oct. 25 through Halloween; Nov. 4 and 5

Cost: $35 (VIP available as well)

New Haven – Scarefest Scream Park

Haunted house, haunted hayride, haunted forest, haunted maze

Open: Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 24 beginning Sept. 16; Fridays-Sundays from Sept. 30 through Oct. 30

Cost: $15 per attraction (VIP available as well)

Onsted – Haunting in Irish Hills

Haunted drive-thru, haunted house, haunted train car, haunted hayride

Open: Fridays and Saturdays from Sept. 30 through Oct. 30

Cost: $10-30

Pinckney – Terrorfied Forest

Haunted forest

Open: Friday and Saturday on opening weekend Sept. 24; Thursdays through Sundays through Oct. 30

Cost: $25 (VIP available as well)

Pontiac – Erebus Haunted Attraction

Haunted house

Open: Fridays and Saturdays in September beginning Sept. 23; weekends and some weekdays in October

Cost: $20-35 (VIP available as well)

Romulus – Deranged Haunted Attraction

Haunted town

Open: Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 17 until Oct. 2; Fridays-Sundays beginning Oct. 8; Open Thursday the week leading up to Halloween

Price: $22 (VIP available as well)

Taylor – The Scream Machine

Haunted house

Open: Fridays and Saturdays from Sept 23 until Oct. 8; Fridays through Sundays beginning Oct. 14; Open Halloween and Nov. 4 and 5

Cost: $20-27

Westland – Eloise Asylum

Haunted house

Open: Opens Saturday, Sept. 24; Friday and Saturday the first weekend of October; Friday through Sunday through Oct. 30; Nov. 5

Cost: $44 for two attractions (VIP available as well)

Westland – Hush Haunted Attraction

Haunted house

Open: Fridays and Saturdays beginning Sept. 30; Sundays beginning Oct. 9; Thursdays beginning Oct. 13, with more days added as Halloween approaches; Halloween and Nov. 4-5

Cost: $19.99-32.99 (VIP available as well)

Haunted houses, haunted hayride

Open: Saturday, Sept. 17; Fridays and Saturdays from Sept. 23 until Oct. 2; Fridays-Sundays from Oct. 7 through end of month; open Halloween

Cost: $29-57

