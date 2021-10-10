Erie Township woman hit and killed crossing Dixie Highway

An Erie Township woman was struck and killed by a car on S. Dixie Highway Saturday night.

The 41-year-old victim was crossing the road when she was hit at 11:46 p.m. north of Tanager Drive in Monroe Township, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the car is a 37-year-old Temperance man who stopped at the scene.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said in a release it is not known yet whether excessive speed or intoxication was the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call (734)-240-7557.

