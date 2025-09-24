Estranged husband to be charged after deadly stabbing at Macomb County Meijer gas station

The Brief A husband is accused of stabbing his wife to death over the weekend at a Meijer gas station. Sources said the couple was separated at the time. The suspect is expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.



A man is expected to be arraigned Wednesday stemming from a stabbing at a Shelby Township Meijer gas station that killed his wife Sunday.

The arraignment is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The backstory:

According to sources, the suspect and the victim were married but separated when the deadly stabbing happened at the gas station on Hall Road around 5 p.m. When authorities arrived, they found a woman suffering multiple stab wounds, and took her to a hospital where she later died.

The suspect left the scene but was caught and arrested Sunday by the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

More details, including the identity of the suspect and victim, who are both from Utica, are expected at the arrangement.