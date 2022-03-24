Ethan Crumbley in court for adult jail hearing Thursday

The monthly hearing where a judge considers whether Ethan Crumbley should remain in Oakland County jail or be moved to a juvenile detention center Thursday.

In accordance with the law that requires minors being held in adult facilities be evaluated each month, the accused Oxford school shooter will appear in court Thursday to await a decision from Judge Kwame Rowe.

The Oakland County circuit court judge decided after a February hearing to keep Crumbley in adult jail based on the teen's mental state and officials' inability to guarantee he wouldn't become a target of other residents at the Children's Village.

"This Court, having heard the testimony of the witnesses, and having reviewed all exhibits and briefs finds that Defendant's current placement at the Oakland County jail is appropriate; therefore, Defendant's motion to transfer Defendant to Children's Village is DENIED…" read a filing released March 1.

The 15-year-old has been incarcerated since the shooting incident where he allegedly murdered four teens and injured several others in a rampage through his school. He faces 24 charges including terrorism.

His attorney previously argued his isolation at the jail could worsen his mental state.

However, the teen was said to be eating normally, reading books, playing video games, and talking to others like his counselor. "As such, this Court is not persuaded that Defendant's isolation is having a negative impact on his current mental health," declared the judge.

Ethan Crumbley charged

Ethan was charged an adult on Dec. 1. He was arraigned on 24 counts, including first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, terrorism, and possession of a firearm.

His attorney entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment.

While the murder charges track with similar cases of mass shooters, the count alleging terrorism is a novel approach made possible by a law enacted after 9/11.

The state’s 2002 anti-terrorism law defines a terroristic act as one intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population or to affect the conduct of a government through intimidation or coercion.

McDonald admitted that it wasn't a "typical charge" for the crime. But "what about all the children who ran, screaming, hiding under desks? What about all the children at home right now, who can’t eat and can’t sleep and can’t imagine a world where they could ever step foot back in that school? Those are victims, too, and so are their families and so is the community. The charge of terrorism reflects that."

The Oakland County Sheriff supported the charge "100%."

Ethan was ordered to be held without bond.

He was also assigned his own defense counsel: Paulette Michel Loftin.

Ethan Crumbley waives preliminary hearing

On Jan. 7, Crumbley was in court for a probable cause conference where he waived his right to a preliminary hearing. By doing so, that sent the case directly to circuit court.

Last week, Crumbley was arraigned in circuit court on the murder and terrorism charges and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.