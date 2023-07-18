Ethan Crumbley's request for removing life sentence without possibility of parole denied by judge

The accused Oxford High School shooter's request to have a life sentence without the possibility of parole removed from his upcoming court hearing has been denied.

Ethan Crumbley also asked to wear street clothes and exclude testimony from victims during his Miller Hearing - two motions that were also denied, the Oakland County Court house's website read Tuesday.

Judge Kwame Rowe dropped the opinions this week as the teen awaits his sentence in the shooting deaths of four teens and injuries of several others. Crumbley pled guilty in in October 2022.

His Miller Hearing, which is a judicial caveat in the teen's court proceedings due to his age and the severity of his charges. A Miller Hearing was born out of a 2012 Supreme Court case that prevents mandatory life-without-parole sentences for children.

Ethan Crumbley guilty plea: Why accused Oxford High School shooter gets another hearing

Crumbley's Miller Hearing is scheduled for July 27.