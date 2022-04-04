Tenants evacuated from Southfield apartment after 3-alarm fire

article

Southfield fire crews were busy putting out a major fire at an apartment Monday morning after units from around the area responded.

Flames could be seen spewing out of the roof of the Cranbrook Apartments on Southfield Road around 9 a.m.

The Southfield Fire Chief said no one was injured but the size of the fire prompted them to call a 3-alarm emergency for help putting out the blaze.

"We got reports a little after 8 o'clock of smoke and flames showing from an apartment complex. We arrived to find heavy fire and flames coming through the first, second floors, and teh through the roof," said Chief Johnny Menifee.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Tenants from the 8-unit complex will need to find a new place to live as crews assess the damage and repairs can be made.

While the fire was mostly out by mid-morning, crews were spotted on the roof stamping out any hot spots that could reignite the fire.

The weather, a mix of winter and spring didn't make the situation any easier. Fortunately, wind wasn't a factor.