Ex-Detroit Mayor's sister says Kwame Kilpatrick granted "COVID-19 compassionate release" from prison

Could this be the week that ex-Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick finally leaves prison?

The rumor mill which first started spinning earlier in the summer returned over the weekend when State Rep. Karen Whitsett (D-Detroit) told FOX 2 on Sunday that the former mayor would be released from prison on Monday.

Family of Kilpatrick confirmed what Whitsett said late Sunday night when his sister tweeted out he would be released later this week.

"Due to suffering severe health challenges we expect Kwame Kilpatrick to receive a grant for COVID-19 compassionate release from the FBOP this week. We are extremely grateful to God and we thank each and every one who has kept him and his family lifted in prayer," tweeted Ayanna Kilpatrick at 9:43 p.m.

She attributed the statement to The Family.

OX 2's legal analyst Charlie Langton said Kilpatrick's release could be contingent on one of two reasons, including a health-related release due to COVID-19. The other being a pardon from President Donald Trump.

Kilpatrick has served seven of his 28-year sentence following a high-profile conviction in 2013 on corruption and racketeering charges.

He served as mayor of Detroit from 2001 to 2008.

Despite his incarceration, Kilpatrick has maintained his innocence and has appealed his case multiple times.

Kilpatrick remains a popular figure among some crowds in Detroit and has inspired the FreeKwameProject.

FOX 2 has reached out to the Federal Bureau of Prisons for a comment but has yet to hear back.

Kilpatrick's status on the FBOC website says he's located in Oakdale, in Western Louisiana.