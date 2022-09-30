Ex-jeweler selling tickets for new treasure quest, this time in Washtenaw County

article

A former jewelry store owner has another treasure hunt scheduled with real riches to be discovered for adventurers in Washtenaw County.

Johnny Perri is hosting another "Weekend Warrior style quest" with $5,100 worth of treasure in the ground - and another portion of that total to be redeemed after finding a wood X.

One ticket is good for three adults 18+ and children under 18 are free with their paid group..

Beginning on Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. a main riddle will be posted in the private Facebook group (link below). Solving the riddle will lead you to a wood X that marks the spot.

Additional clues posted at 4 p.m. Saturday and two additional clues will be posted 10 a.m. Sunday and 4 p.m. Sunday.

Perri owned J&M Jewelers in Macomb County until he had to close his doors for good during the pandemic shutdown. He has since had two previous Treasure Quests using the Upper Peninsula.

Tickets can be purchased HERE.

The private Washtenaw County quest Facebook group link is HERE.

