Ex-Lions DB Terrion Arnold to sign with Seahawks, per report

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The Seattle Seahawks and cornerback Terrion Arnold are working on a contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been finalized.

The backstory:

Arnold, 23, is facing eight felony charges in connection to the abduction and beating of three men in February that he allegedly set up and helped organize.

After early public support by the Lions, once Arnold was arrested formerly charged with kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy, the team cut ties with him.

Arnold became a free agent and a judge granted him bond so as to not interfere with his "non-traditional" day job.

As a result, the former first-round pick has been in talks with teams and was seen working out with the Seahawks on the HBO show "Hard Knocks" featuring the defending Super Bowl champions.

Arnold allegedly arranged for the men to be pistol-whipped after he wrongly suspected them of stealing $100,000 in cash and luxury goods from him.

Police called him the "primary conspirator" in the Feb. 4 attack, and a judge set his bail at $1 million.

Dig deeper:

Defense attorney R. Timothy Jansen said in Hillsborough County court earlier this summer that Arnold is "absolutely denying these allegations."

Denise White, the CEO of EAG Sports Management, an agency that represents Arnold, said there’s "no credible evidence" against him, only accounts from others who may have an incentive to get a lighter sentence.

Arnold has played in 25 NFL games, including playoffs, since the Lions took him with the 24th pick of the 2024 draft – hosted by Detroit downtown.

The Seahawks hosted Arnold on Sunday, two days before he visited the New York Giants.

Coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that Arnold’s visit and tryout went well.