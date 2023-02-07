Ex-Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith released from prison

Former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith has been released from prison after spending less than half his sentence behind bars.

Smith, who was convicted of obstruction of justice after trying to cover up his involvement in a criminal enterprise, had been sentenced to 21 months in prison. He stole $75,000 from a campaign fund over a seven-year period.

The federal prosecutor's office said they had no input on the decision and were not aware that Smith had been released.

Smith, 56, is now under home confinement.

His release is in accordance with the federal CARES Act and it is up to the Bureau of Prisons to determine if an inmate fits the eligibility requirements to be released.

Smith has yet to stand trial on state charges of racketeering and embezzlement for his alleged misuse of public funds between 2012-2019. His most recent prison sentence is tied to his conviction on federal charges.

He faces 10 felony charges from the state Attorney Generals Office for crimes committed while working as prosecutor. He resigned in March 2020.