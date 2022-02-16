Ex-Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith sentenced 21 months, fined $20,000

article

Former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith was given a maximum prison sentence of 21 months and was fined $20,000 following his involvement in a criminal enterprise scheme.

Smith, who resigned from his position in 2020 following an investigation into the scheme, will also have to pay $69,900 in restitution and will be on 18 months of supervised release.

The 55-year-old ex-prosecutor pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice charges after he asked coworkers to lie to the FBI during the investigation. He admitted to stealing $75,000 from a campaign fund from 2012-2019.

Smith's sentencing was delayed due to a separate investigation related to a scheme where he tapped accounts that held money from drunken driving cases, bad check cases and assets forfeited in drug crimes, according to the state attorney general’s office. The alleged scheme dated back to 2012 totaled $600,000.

He was initially charged with embezzlement, forgery, and other crimes after he was accused of stealing money from his campaign fund for personal expenses. He reportedly wrote checks to himself worth tens of thousands of dollars to friends.

He later asked his friend, an assistant county prosecutor at the time, to lie to the FBI.

Smith is required to report to jail within 90 days to begin his sentence.