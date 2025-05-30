Ex-state house speaker Lee Chatfield's embezzlement case bound over to trial

article

The Brief Lee Chatfield's embezzlement case is moving forward after being bound over to trial. Chatfield, the former state House speaker, is accused of enriching himself during time in office.



The former Speaker of the Michigan House was bound over to stand trial on felony charges for embezzlement, Friday.

Lee Chatfield of Levering, is facing multiple charges for enriching himself by misusing state, campaign, and non-profit funds, announced Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

His wife, Stephanie Chatfield, also was bound over to stand trial on two felony charges.

The backstory:

Lee Chatfield is alleged to have illegally converted money from the 501(c)(4) Peninsula Fund, his own electoral political action committees – the Chatfield Majority Fund and The Chatfield Majority Fund 2 – and the state budget of the Michigan House of Representatives.

"Our investigation uncovered extensive evidence of elaborate schemes to embezzle and misappropriate private and public funds to bankroll Lee Chatfield’s lifestyle during his time as Speaker of the House," Nessel said. "I am glad to see this case finally move forward to a trial in Circuit Court."

Lee Chatfield allegedly used non-profit funds to pay off personal credit card expenses, sought improper mileage reimbursements from the House of Representatives for district-to-Lansing travel that never occurred, implemented a check kickback scheme to move PAC money through staff and back to his pocket, and sublet an apartment, paid for by the Peninsula Fund, for his own profit.

He was also investigated in the alleged sexual assault of his sister-in-law Rebekah Chatfield, who claimed he groomed her since she was 15, but that case was closed without charges.

The former state lawmaker was House speaker in 2019 and 2020 when the GOP controlled the chamber. He has been under investigation since his sister-in-law said he sexually assaulted her. Chatfield has denied the allegations and said they had a consensual affair.

Nessel has said the investigation showed Chatfield sought mileage reimbursements from the House of Representatives for travel that never occurred, used a check kickback scheme to move PAC money through staff for himself, and sublet an apartment which was paid for by the Peninsula Fund.

Lee Chatfield's pretrial date has yet to be set has been charged.

• One count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony.

• Four counts of Embezzlement from a Non-Profit Organization, $1,000 to $20,000, a felony punishable by 10 years’ incarceration and/or a $15,000 fine.

• Three counts of Embezzlement by a Public Officer Over $50, a felony punishable by 10 years’ incarceration and/or a $5,000 fine.

• One count of Conspiracy to Commit Embezzlement from a Non-Profit Organization, $1,000 to $20,000, a felony punishable by 10 years’ incarceration and/or a $15,000 fine and an additional $10,000 fine.

• Three counts of Embezzlement, $1,000-$20,000, a felony punishable by 5 years’ incarceration and/or a $10,000 fine.

• One count of a Felony Violation of the Charitable Trust Act, a felony punishable by 5 years’ incarceration and/or a $10,000 fine.

Stephanie Chatfield faces one count each, for.

• Embezzlement from a Non-Profit Organization, $1,000 to $20,000, a felony punishable by 10 years’ incarceration and/or a $15,000 fine.

• Conspiracy to Commit Embezzlement from a Non-Profit Organization, $1,000 to $20,000, a felony punishable by 10 years’ incarceration and/or a $15,000 fine and an additional $10,000 fine.

The Source: Information for this report is from the state attorney general's office.








