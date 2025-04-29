Ex Steelworker Union boss sentenced to 6 months for bank fraud

Dilanjan Miller was sentenced to six months in federal prison after pleading guilty to bank fraud.

Miller, 38, was sentenced to jail time, and to pay restitution to the union of around $58,000.

According to the court, USW Local 2513 represented machine operators, inspectors, stock chasers, and rackers at Marsh Plating in Ypsilanti. Miller was elected President of Local 2513 in April 2018. Miller also assumed all financial duties of Local 2513 as acting Financial Secretary and Treasurer.

While President, acting Financial Secretary, and acting Treasurer of the union, Miller embezzled about $47,347 of union funds in the custody and control of the Bank of Ann Arbor by issuing approximately 38 unauthorized checks to himself and forging the signature of the second signatory on 20 of those checks; issuing approximately four unauthorized checks made payable to a family member; and making approximately two unauthorized cash withdrawals from the union’s bank account.

Miller also used the union’s Bank of Ann Arbor debit card as his own personal debit card. He made at least 184 unauthorized personal purchases, totaling approximately $11,259. His purchases with the union’s debit card include flights, hotel rooms, rental cars, and retail purchases.

Miller used the debit card to pay for five flights to Florida, Las Vegas, and Atlanta and for rental cars in Florida and Atlanta. Miller also used the debit card at a jewelry store and several footwear shops.

