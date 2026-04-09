Ex-substitute teacher pleads guilty to child porn after paying teens for video, photos

The Brief An ex-substitute teacher has pleaded guilty to child porn charges. Timothy Higle solicited nude photos and sexually explicit videos from teens for payments. Higle, 34, faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.



A former substitute teacher pleaded guilty to exploiting minors and receiving child pornography on Wednesday.

The backstory:

Timothy Patrick Higle solicited nude images and sexually explicit videos from teens over Snapchat in exchange for payments using Cashapp and Venmo. Higle’s victims ranged in age from 14 to 17 years old at the time of the incidents.

In one instance, Higle, 34, provided a teen with a vape pen and cartridge containing marijuana. Law enforcement became aware after one of the victims contacted the Michigan State Police in August 2024.

According to the criminal complaint, one victim allegedly was paid for naked images when she was in seventh grade.

In one case, the criminal complaint paid the boyfriend of a 16-year-old victim.

Investigators say evidence did not establish that Higle, from Clawson, engaged in this conduct while working as a teacher in the East China School District.

Police said they found other victims through Higle’s CashApp and Apple iCloud accounts.

Authorities are looking for more potential victims. If someone believes they were victimized or knows of someone else who may have been one, contact the FBI at (313) 965-2323.

Higle faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on August 11.

"This is disgusting behavior for anyone. But we entrust teachers with our children, so it is especially alarming when one of them preys on children," said US Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon, Eastern District of Michigan.

"The defendant had a choice, and he chose to exploit children and betray public trust," said Jennifer Runyan, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office. "We are grateful for the bravery of the individual who came forward and reported this to our law enforcement partners at the Michigan State Police."