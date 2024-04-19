Ex-Warren Mayor Jim Fouts files paperwork to run for state representative

Jim Fouts isn't done yet.

The former longtime mayor of Warren who was prevented from running for another term in the Macomb County city plans to run for state representative in the 2024 election.

Campaign filing reports show Fouts will be challenging for the Democratic nomination in the 14th District of the Michigan House of Representatives. The seat is currently filled by Rep. Mike McFall (D-Hazel Park).

Fouts took his challenge to run for reelection in Warren all the way to the Michigan Supreme Court after the city council passed an amendment to the city charter that limited elected officials from running more than three times.

Fouts had been mayor of Warren since 2007, winning four consecutive terms before being denied a chance at a fifth term in office.