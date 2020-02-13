Ex-youth softball coach arrested for recording teen in Walmart changing room

A former softball coach for young girls is accused of recording a teen inside a Walmart changing room.

Joseph Busha, 33, was a volunteer softball coach for two years accused of filming an underage girl inside the Fowlerville store last month.

Busha, who is now out on bond, is accused of following a 15-year-old girl who caught his eye who was shopping with her dad. When the two split up, she went to the dressing rooms and Busha was close behind.

While changing, she noticed a cell phone, camera side up, under her stall.

Police able to catch Busha on in-store security cameras, even better - he made a credit card purchase there.

When the executed a search warrant at his Fowlerville home - they were met with the barrel of Busha's gun. Police were able to de-escalate things and inside they found electronic devices with photos of the teen and other females which could mean more victims are out there.

Busha allegedly told police he followed the teen at Walmart because she was "attractive."

Advertisement

Busha is an electrician and has no criminal history. FOX 2 confirmed he was a softball coach in 2017 and 2018 for the Fowlerville Recreation Girls, 8 and Under team. The teams his daughter played on.

Parents of girls he might have coached are asked to report anything that might have been suspicious while police work to identify the identity and age of the other people found on Busha's devices.