Excessive heat warning in effect through Thursday as temps turn up midweek

An excessive heat warning is issued through Thursday for Metro Detroit.

The heat index values may top 105 degrees. Storm chances come later this week, including on Saturday for the 4th of July.

The rest of Tuesday evening and overnight, expect it to be partly cloudy and very warm and humid with a low of 77.

Related: Extreme heat warning – Cooling centers list in metro Detroit

Wednesday: HAZY – HOT AND HUMID and breezy as well with a high of 99.

Thursday: HAZY – HOT AND HUMID and still breezy with a high of 99.

Friday: Partly sunny – VERY WARM and HUMID with a storm chance and a high of 96.

Saturday: (4th of July): VERY WARM AND HUMID with a storm chance and a high of 89.

Sunday: WARM AND HUMID with another storm chance and a high near 87.

Monday: Sun and clouds, still WARM with a high of 86.

ENJOY,

-Luterman