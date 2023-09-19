Explosion blows windows out of building on Detroit's east side

Fire crews are working to determine what caused a building explosion early Tuesday in Detroit.

Detroit Fire Chief James Harris said a call was received at about 2:30 a.m. regarding an explosion in the 3000 block of Gratiot near Mack. That explosion blew out the windows of the building, leaving a trail of debris,

"Upon arrival, we realized debris was on the ground, on the roof, on the street," Harris said.

The chief said investigators do not believe anyone was inside at the time, and no one was hurt.

As firefighters work to secure the building, they are also investigating what caused the leak. DTE Energy was at the scene shutting off the gas and electricity, but Harris said it wasn't yet clear if it was a gas leak.

"It could be a gas leak, but we don't know for sure," he said.

