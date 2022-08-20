Explosion levels home in Sumpter Township, man hospitalized

article

A home was leveled to the ground after an explosion in Sumpter Township on Saturday.

The explosion happened at a home on Martinsville, near Oakville Waltz Rd.

According to Sumpter Twp. Deputy Supervisor Tim Rush, a couple had just returned from vacation and were about to enter their home when it exploded. Luckily, the man suffered minor injuries, and his wife was not injured.

"About 3,000 square feet, a beautiful home completely leveled in 10 seconds," Rush said.

Deputy Supervisor Rush says the man had a lit cigarette in his hand as he entered the home, and a gas leak could be the cause of the explosion.

The investigation is ongoing.

