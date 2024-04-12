DTE substation in Detroit catches fire
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Emergency crews responded to a DTE substation Friday afternoon when reports of a fire at a building in Detroit came in.
The fire was observed at a building on Howard Street in Detroit.
According to DTE, the Detroit Fire Department and DTE crews secured the area and the cause is under investigation.
Electric services were also rerouted to make sure no outages occurred at nearby businesses.
It's unclear what caused the fire. No injuries were reported.