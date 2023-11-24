Explosions rock White Lake Township Friday night

article

Two loud explosions rocked the area in White Lake Township at about 10:30 p.m. Nov. 24.

The source of the explosions, while not confirmed, appears to be from an oil drilling site on Bogie Lake Road.

White Lake Police confirmed that something happened, but not what.

"Emergency services are on the scene of an active incident on Bogie Lake Rd. Bogie Lake Rd from Highland Rd to Biscayne Blvd is currently shut down for safety while crews work. Please avoid this area. Further information to follow as we progress," they said in a statement.

