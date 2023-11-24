Detroit house catches fire, hospitalizes 72-year-old man

A Detroit home housing four renters caught fire on Friday, causing a 72-year-old man to be transported to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation.

The incident occurred just before 8:30 a.m. on Detroit's east side. Detroit Fire Department officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

However, residents told Fox 2 the fire could have been started by the furnace.

The elderly man was brought out of the house after fire crews arrived and conducted a search and rescue, according to the DFD.

The three other residents living in the house have been picked up by the Red Cross and are staying at a local motel until a permanent solution can be reached.