Expungement clinic provides free help clearing criminal record in Fraser

Get free help clearing your criminal record during an expungement clinic in Fraser on Friday.

Legal experts will assist people for free at the Recovery United Community Center from 9 a.m. until noon. This includes determining if you are eligible for an expungement and getting the process started if you are.

CARE of Southeastern Michigan will also help people apply for Medicaid.

Some offenses are expunged automatically after a set amount of time, while others require that you apply for the convictions to be set aside.

Automatic expungements are available for those who have up to four misdemeanors that are punishable by 93 days in jail or more after seven years have passed since the sentence was given. For felonies, up to two convictions may be automatically expunged after 10 years from the sentence or when the term of imprisonment ends - whichever comes later.

To get an expungement, you must fill out an application and obtain a certified order of conviction from the court where you were convicted. You also need to get fingerprinted and purchase a $50 money order for Michigan State Police. This process can take up to eight months.

Most state offenses can be expunged after a set amount of time. This includes up to three felonies, two convictions for assaultive crimes, one drinking and driving offense, and unlimited misdemeanors.

Find more info about the clinic here.

