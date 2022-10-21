Expungement fair in Dearborn Friday

The city of Dearborn and the office of attorney general are partnering with a group Friday designed to help citizens clear convictions from their record.

Together with the city and top law enforcement office, the group Safe and Just Michigan will hold an expungement fair to help Dearborn residents clear up as much of their record as possible.

The fair will be held from 12-4 p.m. on Oct. 21 at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, which is located at 15801 Michigan Ave.

The event is intended only for residents of Dearborn.

Expungement in Michigan: How to clear your criminal record

Expungement is the removal of eligible misdemeanors and felonies from a person's public record. Pre-registration is required. Limited walk-ins will be allowed on the day of the event.

Find more information here.