Extreme heat warning in Metro Detroit triggers Warren power outages

The Brief Warren residents recovering after a tough 12 hours without power on the city's west side. About 4,000 people lost power last night – but on Wednesday service was restored.



As temperatures approach 100 degrees, it's no surprise that many people are relying on their air conditioning.

The backstory:

But heavy air conditioning use can strain the electrical grid and contribute to power outages - which happened in Warren Tuesday night.

At about 7 p.m. last night roughly 4,000 people on the west side of the city lost power. DTE Energy officials say one likely cause was the heavy demand for electricity as residents tried to keep cool.

Increased air conditioning use can place too much of a load on electrical circuits, overloading substations and leading to widespread outages.

"It was like a hellish experience," said Jim Fouts, former mayor of Warren.

"Last night we went over to my mother-in-law's in Clinton Township," said Geoff Secorski.

FOX 2: "How was that?"

"You've got to make peace with the in-laws," Secorski quipped.

Fouts was asked if DTE was to blame.

"Do I blame DTE for this? I blame DTE in part, but I also blame the state legislature and our leaders."

"My neighbor said she opened the windows. It was like 80 degrees and muggy, so all you can do is go to an old basement. No one wants to live in the basement."

Related

FOX 2: "You know, if you didn't use your air conditioning, you wouldn't lose power."

"I know," Secorski said. "We had it on pretty good. This is the first time I've used it."

Fouts said he was without power for 12 hours."

"The campaign of 2028 should be about reliability," he said. "Let's make every home a comfortable home."

DTE worked overnight to restore power and have crews addressing scattered pockets of service interruption around Metro Detroit.

Officials encourage residents to conserve electricity during periods of extreme heat by limiting air conditioning use when possible, and finding other ways to stay cool to help reduce strain on the electrical grid.