Madison Heights waterpark reopens amid extreme heat warning - with one exception

The Brief Extreme heat temperatures blanket Metro Detroit, reaching near 100 degrees. Red Oaks Waterpark in Madison Heights reopened today but with shorter hours. Management at the popular park said that the change is meant for the safety of the staff.



Red Oaks Waterpark in Madison Heights reopened Wednesday after closing the previous day because of extreme heat.

Dig deeper:

It was a busy day at the park as families took advantage of the reopening and the chance to cool off. The park operated with limited hours, but that didn't stop visitors from coming out in large numbers.

Metro Detroit continues to be under an extreme heat warning with temperatures in the high 90s today, with the forecast calling for 98 degrees Thursday and 95 Friday.

"The heat wave is crazy, but it honestly feels like Miami, so we're kind of used to it," said one young man. "We take a lot of vacations. We just came back from Puerto Rico and we're enjoying the vibes."

FOX 2: "So you don't have to go to Miami. You can enjoy the heat right here at home?"

"Exactly," he said.

One teen said she would like longer hours at the park.

"I feel like they should be open more," she said. "It's like summer, why are you closing at three?"

"They were closed yesterday," said one young woman. "So we were like, it's about to be 100 degrees today, so we had to come enjoy the water before we go into work."

Related: Extreme Heat Warning continues Wednesday

FOX 2: "How do you feel about the park being open for limited hours, only from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.?"

"It works out for me because I have to go to work at 3," said one man.

Many visitors said they were disappointed the park closed during one of the hottest days of the year, arguing that a water park is exactly where people want to be in extreme heat.

But park employees said the decision was also about protecting the staff who work outdoors for hours at a time.

"In order for us to be open and for everyone else to come and enjoy it, my staff has to come out and stand on this concrete," said Bryan Bemrich, who works at Red Oaks Waterpark. "That's part of the job, but we have to keep that in consideration that a lot of them are in high school, in college, or are young adults.

"It's not quite fair to expect them to be out on this concrete for six or seven days in a row."

More coverage: Extreme heat warning – cooling centers list in Metro Detroit

One of the park employees talked about the challenge of working when it is this hot outside.

"Definitely just making sure everyone's following the rules because when there's a lot of heat, people tend to get irritated quicker."

Officials have decided to keep the park open for the rest of the week with limited hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission tickets will also be discounted by a few dollars.