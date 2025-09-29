Fake DTE workers' trial begins after man murdered in Rochester Hills

article

Jury selection begins Monday for two men accused of pretending to be DTE workers to access a Rochester Hills home and kill a man. Once inside Hussein Murray's home, Carlos Hernandez and Joshua Zuazo allegedly went into the basement with Murray and killed him. They are both charged with murder and unlawful imprisonment.



The trial is starting for two men accused of posing as DTE workers to access a Rochester Hills home and kill a man a year ago.

Jury selection is scheduled for Monday for Carlos Hernandez and Joshua Zuazo.

The backstory:

Hernandez and Zuazo, both of Dearborn, are charged with murder and two counts of unlawful imprisonment for the Oct. 11, 2024 murder of 72-year-old Hussein Murray in the basement of his home.

According to previous testimony from Hussein's wife, Linda Murray, the suspects first came to the couple's home on Newcastle Drive in Rochester Hills the night of Oct. 10, 2024. The men said they worked for DTE, and told the victim that they had already visited some of his neighbor's homes.

Linda testified that the men told Hussein that they would return the next day, and they did.

Both she and her husband were home when the two men returned. At one point, she testified, both men followed her husband into the basement, but did not hear anything after that.

When they emerged from downstairs, Linda said Zuazo had blood on him. Hernandez then began asking her questions about where she kept her cash and jewelry. After asking Hernandez where her husband was, he allegedly struck her in the face before he duct taped her wrists and ankles together.

Hussein Murray (Photo courtesy of Murray family)

The men left soon after, first looking through the couple's garage.

Hussein's death was ruled a homicide due to blunt force trauma. It also appeared he had been strangled, according to the medical examiner.

The next day, Hernandez was caught in Louisiana. Zuazo was arrested in Plymouth Township a few days later.