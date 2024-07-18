Fake Facebook 'Missing' messages are being used for spam scams

Cybersecurity expert David Derigiotis has another warning - what you're sharing on social media with the best of intentions could be spam. Not only is it fake - it could be used for phishing - stealing sensitive information.

"It's classic bait and switch is what we're seeing," he said. "A little bit of investigative work is going to be key."

Take a look at some of the latest posts making the rounds on Facebook - claims of missing children and pets. Experts say research before sharing to make sure you're not spreading false information - and more.

"Of course when you see an injured animal - when you see a missing person - your instinct is to find a way to help," Derigiotis said. "They're looking to draw at the heartstrings. They want to have as many people interact with that post as possible - to share it to their network and so on and so forth. What happens from there is they completely change the post."

It's actually a scam designed to collect sensitive information - and access to your identity or finances - or that of your friends and family.

"Scammers know that they have a much better chance of taking advantage of somebody if it comes from a trusted source," he said. Information is currency so if you're sharing a fake posting and they're asking for information - all it takes is one of your connections to click on that link."

So how can you tell if the post is fake? Derigiotis says look at the profile.

"Some of the red flags are going to be very few connections, very few friends, that are part of the account. Another red flag is going to be limited history," he said. "And if you see comments turned off, that's another red flag they don't want people interacting and calling them out."

If you do identify a fake post, he says - report it to Facebook.

"You want to do everything that you can to prevent that next person from falling victim to the scam," he said. "So on Facebook, you'll see three dots that are on the top corner you can flag it and report that post."

Derigiotis says don't get tricked into divulging details that could come back to haunt you.

"Anytime they're asking you for information - any data - go the other way - run the other way," he said.



