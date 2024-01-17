Fake Lions playoff ticket scam using Venmo, Facebook ensnares Macomb County man

A Macomb County man said he fell victim to a Lions playoff ticket scam involving Facebook and Venmo, according to the sheriff's office.

The victim said he responded to a post on Facebook from a user with a woman's profile selling two tickets to the Lions playoff game on Jan. 21.

He and the seller communicated via text message, agreeing on a price, and arranging for payment through Venmo.

The victim sent payment for the tickets to the seller. He was subsequently asked for additional money to transfer the tickets into his name.

At this time, the individual became suspicious that he had been scammed. He declined to send additional funds and came to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 16th, to file a report.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said it has been unable to reach the seller and is investigating the matter further.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham reminds residents about the prevalence of financial scams through social media.

According to a report by the Federal Trade Commission, between January 2021 and June 2023, Americans lost $2.7 billion in scams originating on social media.



Helpful ways to avoid scams on social media:

• Limit who can see your posts and information.

• If you get a message from a friend about an opportunity or an urgent need for money, call them. Their account may have been hacked.

• If someone on your social media rushes you to start a friendship or romance, slow down. Never send money to someone you haven’t met in person.

• Before you buy, check out the company. Search online for its name plus "scam" or

"complaint."

• To learn more about how to spot, avoid, and report scams, visit ftc.gov/scams.

