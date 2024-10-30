Fake salesman sought by police after breaking into Taylor home, stealing victim's phone

Taylor police are searching for three men who they say are posing as fake salesmen and breaking into homes.

That includes one such incident in Munson Near Bailey earlier this week at a home where a man in his 80s was living. According to police, he was at home in his basement when he heard a commotion upstairs.

"He looked up to see a young male in his house," said Lt. Frank Canning of the Taylor Police Department.

The suspect claimed to be a salesman, despite not having any proof and not checking in with the city ahead of time.

From there, he told the elderly man he was selling an outdoor sealant material.

"Offering a great deal on sidewalk caulk. Caulking the cracks in his sidewalk. So he yelled to get out of his house," said Canning.

The homeowner was quick to pull out his phone and take a picture of the suspect. That action prompted the suspect to shove the man and take his phone.

He fled in a newer Chevy Equinox, which reversed down the street at a high rate of speed before driving away.

Another neighbor told police they had observed a similar group of men the day before, possibly three of them in their 20s in a blue SUV.

If that sounds familiar to anyone living in the area, they're asked to give police a call.

And for the suspect who stole the victim's phone: "Turn yourself in so we can get your side of the story. In the off chance you were doing legitimate soliciting, we can work through this," said Canning.