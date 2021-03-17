Fake water dept employees wanted for preying on seniors in Allen Park

Allen Park police is warning the public about three men posing as water department employees.

The three suspects gained entry into the home of a senior citizen and stole valuables from inside.

APPD posted photos on its Facebook page of the three men.

"Be on the lookout for this crew. They were just in AP doing criminal stuff.

"They posed as Water Dept employees and (they) gained entry into the home of a senior citizen. They then stole valuables etc.

"Please keep an eye out for these characters."