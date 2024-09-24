Fall weather pattern continues in Metro Detroit with clouds, rain

The fall pattern continues today as we remain in the lower '70s with clouds and rain showers.

Temperatures for most of the day will be in the upper 60s as this cool air lingers. Chances for rain exist throughout the day with not just showers but also some rumbles of thunder. Keep that umbrella handy!

Tigers fans take note: the game has been moved up to 1:10 p.m. this afternoon to hopefully avoid the higher chances for evening thunderstorms. But even with this earlier game the chance for rain still exists, and some late inning thunderstorms are still possible. It will be cool in the stadium with cloudy skies and temperatures near 70.

Tonight will fall to 62° with some rain showers lingering until around 2 a.m. Then we transition into lighter passing sprinkles that will take us into Wednesday. High temperatures for the remainder of the week will be near 76° with more sunshine expected Thursday and Friday.

Weekend rain looks likely.