Fallen hero: Mourners remember Detroit fire captain who died from COVID-19

Detroit Fire Department Capt. Franklin Williams died from complications of COVID-19 last week.

"It's unfortunate that this had to happen, but what gets me through these times is that God evidently needed a fire captain," said John Moody, retired firefighter.

That's about the only way John Moody can make sense of it. The retired Detroit firefighter is mourning a fallen one.

"Every day you worked with him you had a good day. You wouldn't find a better person than him," Moody said.

Close family and old fire buddies began saying their goodbyes at his viewing Wednesday at the Clora Funeral Home on Detroit's east side.

The Fallen Firefighters' Memorial Rig will transport Williams body to be cremated.

"He was a good guy man, a million laughs," said Reggie Thomas, retired Detroit firefighter. "I can't even talk how many times and all things we done been through. Fires, real fires, serious stuff. Life or death. That's what we do. We do it for real."

Thomas worked with Capt. Williams for more than 30 years and spoke with him the day before he died.

"We always talked about retirement and our kids," Thomas said. "And I told him if he pulled through this, I just told him I hope you pull through this and get back to living your life."

Life won't be the same for Williams' family. He is survived by seven children and his wife Shanita. They were set to celebrate their anniversary next month and start a new phase of life together.

"I have seven weeks until my retirement and I don't have my husband," she said. "So it's hard. It's going to be hard, because I never expected this."

Williams is the first Detroit firefighter to die from complications of COVID-19. The novel coronavirus outbreak has killed nearly 2,000 people in Michigan - including health care workers and first responders on the front lines.

"If I was still working I would be right here in the middle of it just like everybody else," said Thomas. "And these people risking they lives, helping you all, be respectful. Be serious about this."



The family said that due to coronavirus social distancing, there will be another occasion planned to celebrate his life appropriately.