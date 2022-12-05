Families displaced after fire tears through Novi neighborhood, engulfing three homes

Three families were displaced after a fire tore through their homes at a Novi mobile home park Monday morning.

The fire chief said calls came in around 2:30 a.m. and found a unit complete engulfed in fire. The blaze, believed to have started at a shed, eventually spread to three homes.

A total of six people were left without a home - though no one was injured. The fire happened at the Country Cousin neighborhood at 26855 Haggerty Road.

The fire was eventually wrangled after hours of battling the blaze. Chief Jeffery Johnson said the location of the neighborhood made it difficult to fight the fire.

"We had some challenges here obviously. The water supply in the park here is a little bit difficult. They have their own hydrant system however, we had to get water from Haggerty road," he said.

A number of crews responded to the fire, including the Plymouth Township Fire and Rescue team.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.