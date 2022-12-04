Detroit family of 7 loses everything in house fire
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A family of 7 is struggling after losing everything in a house fire on Detroit's west side.
The fire broke out Sunday afternoon in the family's washroom.
"It was in the washroom this furnace is inside the washroom, and I don’t know if the furnace exploded or what," said Catrena Thomas, the children's Grandmother.
MORE: Detroit police seek suspect who robbed person at drive-up ATM
Some of the kids were at church with grandma, and the others were at home with their mom.
"I had on a shirt and some pants; I opened the back door, and I ran out,"
Fortunately, they all got out safely, but one of their two dogs died.
"They alive and they well. Like I was blessed to just be able to go out in the instant to buy a coat and some shoes for their feet," said Lorna Perry, the children's aunt.
The family now needs help replacing everything they lost and finding a new place to live.
"Ya know, so close to the holidays, it’s hard, so any help, we would really appreciate it," said Catrena.
The family has created a GoFundMe. To donate, click HERE.