Detroit family of 7 loses everything in house fire

A family of 7 is struggling after losing everything in a house fire on Detroit's west side.

The fire broke out Sunday afternoon in the family's washroom.

"It was in the washroom this furnace is inside the washroom, and I don’t know if the furnace exploded or what," said Catrena Thomas, the children's Grandmother.

Some of the kids were at church with grandma, and the others were at home with their mom.

"I had on a shirt and some pants; I opened the back door, and I ran out,"

Fortunately, they all got out safely, but one of their two dogs died.

"They alive and they well. Like I was blessed to just be able to go out in the instant to buy a coat and some shoes for their feet," said Lorna Perry, the children's aunt.

The family now needs help replacing everything they lost and finding a new place to live.

"Ya know, so close to the holidays, it’s hard, so any help, we would really appreciate it," said Catrena.

The family has created a GoFundMe. To donate, click HERE.