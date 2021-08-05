100 evacuated from Westland apartment fire that crews have been battling since Wednesday night

Firefighters have been battling a blaze at an apartment in Westland since Wednesday evening.

Three connected buildings encompassing dozens of living units are now wrapped in a blaze that's been moving through the structure since about 11:20 p.m. last night.

No one was hurt in the blaze, but many families from the 36-unit structure are now displaced as a result of the fire.

The fire managed to move quickly because there were no firewalls between the buildings.

Residents were evacuated from the Westwood Village Apartments Wednesday night after a fire grew out of control. No cause has been determined, but authorities are looking at the work that roofers were doing Wednesday on top of one of the buildings that caught fire.

However, a witness did say crews appeared to have the fire under control last night when it managed to get out of control again.

Video of the scene showed flames around the building around 6 in the morning.

The apartment is located near Joy and Newburgh Road, just east of I-275.

Check back with FOX 2 for more details.