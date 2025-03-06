Families of Warren men killed in car crash demand harsher punishment towards officer

The Brief Families of two men who were killed in a crash allegedly caused by a Warren officer are demanding harsher punishments. Former officer James Burke appeared in court Investigators say Burke was driving a police car at high speed, with the emergency lights and sirens off.



The families of the two men killed in a crash in September are demanding harsher punishment for the Warren officer charged in the case.

What they're saying:

That officer, James Burke, was back in court on Thursday, but only for the judge to set a date for his preliminary examination. The families tell FOX 2 they are fed up with the repeated delays.

Former officer James Burke appeared in court for just minutes Thursday.

Big picture view:

Burke is facing two counts of manslaughter with a motor vehicle, a moving violation causing serious impairment of a body function, and willful neglect of duty.

Waiting outside the courtroom were the families of Cedric Hayden Jr. and Dejuan Pettis, who were killed in a crash Burke is accused of causing back in September.

"We just want a fair trial, and they keep having us keep coming back for no reason," said mother Theresa Ford. "This is our third time. We don’t have any answers, we don’t have anything, and he’s still out on bond."

Dig deeper:

Investigators say Burke was driving a police car at high speed, with the emergency lights and sirens off, when he hit the car Cedric and Dejuan were in at Schoenherr and Prospect.

Burke’s partner was also hurt. Both officers were placed on administrative leave.

"He gets to hold his family," said father, Cedric Hayden. "I can’t hold my son. I hold his memories, but I can’t hold my son. This man is going home every day. He gets to go home today again."

What's next:

The family is demanding harsher punishment. Their attorney with Feiger Law says they are prepared for the reality of the current charges.

"This has happened before with members of the community that weren’t police, that weren’t backed by the blue, who were charged with second-degree murder," said attorney James Harrington IV.

Burke remains out on bail, with his preliminary examination set for May.