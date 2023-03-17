Family: 13-year-old boy fatally shot had lost his mother in 2019 murder

The family of Craig Patterson has already been through so much.

The 13-year-old was killed in a shooting on Detroit's east side on Thursday. His aunt spoke to FOX 2 from out of state.

"It is (a tragedy) it is very heartbreaking, it is hard for the family ... his mother was just killed in 2019 and we haven't really healed from that death" she said. "And now, this unfortunate death."

"It is really hitting us hard because Craig was such an innocent child, he was such a sweet boy. If anybody knows anything, no matter how minute, please tell us."

Detroit police are doing all it can looking for the two teens suspected in the fatal shooting of Patterson and the 17-year-old he was with.

"Sad, traigc, we've just got to do better," said Detroit Police Chief James White. "This gun violence is outrageous."

Police say it happened in the 13900 block of Frankfort just before 5 p.m. Thursday when Patterson and the older teen were standing in front of a house, when two other teens came up to them and opened fire.

"We got a 13-year-old child that has been murdered in our city," White said. "And that should be a problem for everybody."

The obvious question is why would anyone do this - and it’s way too early to know for sure. Police don’t know.

"We’re going to run down every single theory that we have," said White. "We’re gonna work with the community to find out - somebody knows something."



