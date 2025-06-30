Family of 3-year-old boy killed in Livonia hit-and-run: 'A special little child'

The Brief The grandparents of the victims of a hit-and-run that killed a boy, injuring his sister and mother, spoke to FOX 2 about the tragedy. The driver, a woman from Mount Morris, was arrested Monday in the crash. The boy, Khalil, died from his injuries while his sister Khloe and mother Tia Robinson remain hospitalized.



A 3-year-old boy was killed and his mother and twin sister seriously injured after a hit-and-run in Livonia Sunday night.

The backstory:

On Monday the 47-year-old suspect was arrested in Mid-Michigan while the family of the victims is trying to cope with the tragedy.

Regina Robinson is the grandmother of the 3-year-old twins Khalil and Kloe.

"All they wanted to do it go and have fun at thee carnival and the fireworks," she said.

Khloe, Khalil and their mother 28-year-old Tia Robinson was hit by a car while leaving the Livonia Spree at Merriman and Lyndon.

While Khalil died from his injuries, Khloe and mom Tia remain hospitalized.

"Why would anyone keep going without stopping, trying to see if they’re okay, and can they help? Can they save them instead of driving off acting like they didn’t hit anybody?" Regina Robinson said.

Livonia police announced they located the vehicle and arrested the driver, a woman from Mount Morris.

"This is my first tragedy in my family and knowing how to deal with it," said Michael Robinson, the twins' grandfather. "I have no idea step-by-step, day-by-day and this is the first day so there are going to be long, long days coming."

The grandparents said they fondly remember grandson Khalil and the special bond the twins shared.

"He would always go and take stuff to his sister, so if I gave him a piece of candy, he would take one for his sister and take it in there to her," Michael said. "He was very loving toward his sister but they had their ups and downs though.

"He was a little dancer so any music that came on, he started dancing. He was his own special little child."

Little Khalil, 3, was killed in the hit-and-run crash. Expand

The Source: Information from the grandparents of the hit-and-run victims and from Livonia police were used in this report.



