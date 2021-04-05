Family concerned for well-being of missing Detroit man

article

A missing Detroit man hasn't been seen since he left his home on March 24.

Robert Hamlet, 54, was last seen by his wife in the 20000 block of Motor. Police said his wife is concerned for his well-being because he has recently experienced a loss.

Hamlet is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has a brown complexion with brown eyes. He is bald. Hamlet was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, and white Nike shoes.

Anyone who knows Hamlet's whereabouts is asked to please call the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5840.