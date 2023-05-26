Family loses everything after mobile home gas line explosion caused by contractor

A mobile home explosion rocked a community in northern Macomb County Friday morning.

The family who lived there was not home at the time, but their dog died in the fire. They now need a place to stay after an explosion destroyed their mobile home.

Investigators say the driver of a backhoe hit a gas line. It proved costly because the gas line exploded and caught the house on fire.

From the air, SkyFOX gives you the best view of a home charred and gutted by a mobile home fire caused by an explosion. During the peak of the fire, crews battled shooting flames and smoke as water gushes on the property.

"When we got here, we have a trailer fully engulfed," said Brian Bassett, Chesterfield Township director of public safety. "Along with our partners New Haven, Chesterfield, Selfridge were able to contain the fire to just the one trailer."

As the smoke settled and the flames diminished… a haze set over the community.

The homeowners — who were too distraught to speak to us on camera — say they heard a loud boom when they took their daughter to school around 11:30 a.m.

Moments later, they learned it was their home that burned and that they lost everything.

The family doesn’t have insurance.

Meanwhile, Chesterfield Township investigators will speak with the excavator about what happened.

"To see what was the challenge, what went wrong, and to make sure we can prevent this kind of thing from happening in the future," Bassett said.

There is a GoFundMe account to help the family HERE.