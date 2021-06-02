Family loses everything in house fire while attending loved one's funeral

A Detroit family is desperate for help after a house fire caused them to lose everything.

Geraldine Gilbert lives on Waverly street with her daughter and four grandchildren. But last Friday as the 72-year-old was laying her sister to rest in Ohio, her home caught fire. Thankfully, no one was hurt in the blaze.

The family did not have renters insurance. The Red Cross is helping the family get some clothes on their backs and a hotel room for the week. But tomorrow they will wake with no place to go.

"We got burned out Friday and we don't have anything," Geraldine said. "I am sick and we are just out here."

"It still doesn't feel real," said Brianna Elliott. "The only thing that makes it feel real is not waking up here everyday. We don't know where we are about to go."

Geraldine is a diabetic and her two-month-old grandchild has bronchitis. She's worried about taking her family to a shelter... and wants to find an affordable home where she can pay the rent.

If you would like to help, the GoFundMe page is HERE.