Family of man killed in I-75 chain-reaction crash seeks help paying for funeral

The Brief Eugene Wiley Sr. was hit by a charter bus while stopped in traffic on I-75 in Oakland County. This led to a chain-reaction crash that killed Wiley. His family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for his funeral.



The family of a 67-year-old man killed in a chain-reaction crash on I-75 in Oakland County earlier this week is seeking help laying their loved one to rest.

Family members identified the victim in the crash as Eugene Wiley Sr., a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He's described by his loved ones as a family man who wore his heart on his sleeve.

The backstory:

Wiley, of Goodrich, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado south on I-75 near M-15 on Tuesday afternoon. According to Michigan State Police, two lanes of the freeway were closed for road work, and Wiley was stopped in traffic in the right lane when he was hit from behind by a charter bus. The force created a chain-reaction crash that also involved a Mercedes SUV, a Ford F-750, and another Chevrolet Silverado.

Wiley was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Mercedes suffered a lower body injury.

Eugene Wiley Sr. (Photo courtesy of the Wiley Family)

What you can do:

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for Wiley's funeral. Donate here.

Donations can also be made directly to the funeral home:

Village Funeral Home & Cremation Service

135 South St, Ortonville, MI 48462

What's next:

An investigation is ongoing.

Once the investigation is complete, MSP said their findings will be submitted to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for potential charges against the at-fault driver.