Family of man killed in I-75 chain-reaction crash seeks help paying for funeral
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of a 67-year-old man killed in a chain-reaction crash on I-75 in Oakland County earlier this week is seeking help laying their loved one to rest.
Family members identified the victim in the crash as Eugene Wiley Sr., a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He's described by his loved ones as a family man who wore his heart on his sleeve.
The backstory:
Wiley, of Goodrich, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado south on I-75 near M-15 on Tuesday afternoon. According to Michigan State Police, two lanes of the freeway were closed for road work, and Wiley was stopped in traffic in the right lane when he was hit from behind by a charter bus. The force created a chain-reaction crash that also involved a Mercedes SUV, a Ford F-750, and another Chevrolet Silverado.
Wiley was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Mercedes suffered a lower body injury.
Eugene Wiley Sr. (Photo courtesy of the Wiley Family)
What you can do:
Donations can also be made directly to the funeral home:
Village Funeral Home & Cremation Service
135 South St, Ortonville, MI 48462
What's next:
An investigation is ongoing.
Once the investigation is complete, MSP said their findings will be submitted to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for potential charges against the at-fault driver.