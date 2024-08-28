Family of man who died while detained by bar bouncers in Port Huron: 'Nobody is held responsible'

The family of a man who was killed while being detained by bouncers last year are still seeking justice for him nearly 10 months later.

On Nov. 4, 2023, 26-year-old Joshua Conant died outside the Roche Bar, on Quay Street in Port Huron, after he stopped breathing while being held down for several minutes.

Joshua Conant

None of the bar bouncers, or the police officer, involved in the incident are facing any charges yet.

"The most frustrating part is my nephew is gone, and nobody is held responsible – that’s the hardest part," said Mark Sanderson, Joshua's uncle. "I don’t know how my sister is doing it to be honest with you, and my mother and my father. It’s been tough."

Photos of Joshua and "#JusticeforJosh" stickers have been plastered all around the bar that he died outside of.

Multiple cell phone videos were taken that night and were spread on social media. Witnesses said Conant intervened in a bar fight that spilled outside.

"He walked right past the bouncers when he was leaving. And next thing you know, a couple minutes later, they’re on Josh," Sanderson said. "They held Josh to the ground, from the Michigan State Police report, (for) over six minutes – on top of him."

When a Port Huron police officer arrived at the scene, Sanderson said they handcuffed his nephew instead of helping him. Joshua died outside the bar.

"They squeezed the life out of my son," Joshua's father, Mike Conant, previously told FOX 2 about two days after his son's death. "They had no right touching my kid."

The investigation of the case was initially conducted by the Port Huron police, who concluded after an internal review that the responding officer was not to blame. Subsequently, the case was transferred to the Michigan State Police, who then referred it to the attorney general's office for further examination.

"It’s a senseless crime, it really is," Sanderson said. "I want answers. I want the people that are involved, including the police officer, I want them all to pay for this crime."

However, the family says they have yet to hear any new developments regarding the case.

"We’ll never get over the loss of Josh, but, I mean, at least we could have some closure one way or the other," Sanderson said.