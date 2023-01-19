Family members get life in prison for murder of guard enforcing mask policy at Family Dollar in 2020

article

Three family members will spend the rest of their lives in prison after being convicted of killing a Flint security guard at a Family Dollar who was enforcing the company's mask policy in May 2020.

Larry Teague, wife Sharmel Teague, and Sharmel Teague’s son, Ramonyea Bishop, were sentenced by Genesee Circuit Court Judge Brian Pickell in the shooting death of Calvin Munerlyn on May 1, 2020.

Munerlyn, 43, was shot after telling Teague's daughter that she couldn't enter the store without a mask.

Two men later came to the store and shot the security guard to death, investigators said. They were ultimately identified as Larry Teague and Ramonyea Bishop.

The three were convicted of first-degree premeditated murder, a crime that carries a mandatory punishment of life in prison without parole, following a trial that spanned several weeks, The Flint Journal reported.

"I’ve never seen three more deserving individuals (of life in prison)," Matthew Smith, the assistant prosecuting attorney handling the case at sentencing, said on Tuesday, according to the Flint Journal.

Prosecutor David Leyton said in 2020 that Munerlyn got into an argument with Sharmel when he told her that her daughter needed to wear a mask to enter the store. Authorities said she spit on Munerlyn and left the store.

READ MORE: Security guard shot, killed over face mask dispute was father to 9

A short time later, her husband and her son went to the store and confronted the security guard. is alleged to have then pulled out a gun and shot Munerlyn in the back of the head. He was pronounced dead later that day.

All three family members were charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm. Sharmel had been in custody since the shooting but Larry Teague and Bishop were on the run before ultimately being arrested a week after the shooting.

Bishop’s sister, Brya Bishop, was charged with tampering with evidence, lying to police and being an accessory to a felony. She was sentenced in November to time served and probation.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.