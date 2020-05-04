Security guard shot, killed over face mask dispute was father to 9

A Michigan family is grieving after their loved one was shot and killed on the job after asking someone to wear a face mask.

The family of 43-year-old Calvin Munerlyn, known lovingly as Super Duper, say he'd been working at the Family Dollar store on Fifth Avenue in Flint as a security guard for the past few months before his death.

"There's just no excuse for someone to take this kind of an action over this kind of an issue," Genesee County Prosecutor Dave Leyton said Monday at a press conference.

"This was totally uncalled for. He didn't bother a soul," his friend Bryant Nolden also said.

"It's so devastating that he shouldn't have lost his life by trying to save lives," his uncle Ramon Munerlyn told us.

Flint police and the Genessee County prosecutors office say in the afternoon of Friday, May 1, 45-year-old Sharmel Teague came into the store. Munerlyn ordered her to put a face mask on and that's when police say Teague began yelling and spitting on him.

Advertisement

Munerlyn told the cashier not to serve her and Teague left, but called her husband, 44-year-old Larry Teague Jr.

"The video shows the same vehicle returning approximately 20 minutes later," Leyton said.

Witnesses told police and surveillance video shows that Sharmel's husband and her 23-year-old son, Ramon Bishop, then ran into the store wearing dark-colored clothing.

"One of the Black males [seen in the surveillance video] started yelling at Munerlyn about disrespecting his wife, the other Black male then walks up to Munerlyn and shoots Munerlyn," Leyton said.

Munerlyn was shot in the back of the head and later died at the hospital.

READ MORE: Michigan security guard shot and killed after asking Family Dollar shopper to wear a mask

His family says the lovable father of 6 children and 3 stepchildren cared for his family more than anything.

"His main focus on anything 24/7 was his mama, his kids and his wife," his uncle said. "All he did was rip and run and try to help everybody. He put everybody before him."

Munerlyn even got the nickname Super Duper from his mother because he was always helping others.

READ MORE: 3 family members charged after security guard shot to death over face mask dispute in Flint

Prosecutors announced nearly a dozen felony charges Monday against Sharmel Teague, her husband and her son. The charges include first-degree murder, felony firearm and violation of the executive order.

"They are armed and dangerous but we will bring them to justice," Leyton said.

Now as Sharmel Teague sits behind bars a $1,000 reward is being offered to help find Larry Teague and Ramon Bishop.

"I got something to say to these individuals," his uncle said. "They took him away from his mama and his wife and his kids for something so stupid."

If you'd like to make a contribution to the family, a GoFundMe account has been set up here.