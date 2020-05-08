Suspects arrested for murder of Michigan security guard after asking shopper to wear a mask

article

Police have arrested the father and son who were wanted for the murder of a Flint Family Dollar security guard who was killed last Friday following a dispute with a customer who would not put on a mask in the store.

Calvin “Duper” James Munerlyn, 43, was shot last Friday afternoon at the Family Dollar on Fifth Ave in Flint. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to a source, Larry Teague and Ramonyea Bishop were wanted for the murder and are now in custody.

Sources say Larry Teague was arrested by the US Marshals Service Task Force in Houston, Texas, two days ago. Another source tells FOX 2, two others were arrested for helping him hide.

Teague's stepson Ramonyea Bishop was arrested today in Bay City, Michigan by Michigan State Police with the help of US Marshals. His whereabouts were based on a tip.

Genesee County prosecutor David Leyton says Munerlyn got into an argument with a woman named Sharmel Teague, 45 when he told her she needed to wear a face mask while inside the store. Authorities say Teague began yelling at Munerlyn and spit at him.

Munerlyn told her to leave the store and told a cashier not to serve her.

The woman left the store and a short time later her husband and her son went to the store and confronted the security guard.

Her son, identified as Bishop, 23, is alleged to have then pulled out a gun and shot Munerlyn in the back of the head. He was pronounced dead later that day.

"From all indications, Mr. Munerlyn was simply doing his job in upholding the Governor's Executive Order related to the COVID-19 pandemic for the safety of store employees and customers," prosecutor Leyton said in a news release. He called the death senseless and tragic.

All three family members are charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm.

Sharmel had been in custody since the weekend while her husband and son were both on the run all week. Sharmel's daughter, Brya Bishop, was charged earlier this week with interfering with the investigation.