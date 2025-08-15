Family of missing Detroit teen found dead left shattered after tragic discovery

The Brief A Detroit family is reeling after a missing 15-year-old was found dead in a cemetery Thursday night. While police have not given any updates on the investigation, the tragic discovery will likely widen the probe into Lawrence Dowl's disappearance. Family spoke to FOX 2 about the tragedy, expressing shock about the loss.



Family of the Detroit teen that went missing earlier this week were crestfallen by a grim discovery made by police on Thursday night.

Fifteen-year-old Lawrence Dowl was found dead in a cemetery on Detroit's west side. But the evolution in the case has only sparked more questions about what happened to him.

What we know:

Family and police spent hours canvassing a park on Detroit's west side after someone who was with Dowl said they had dropped him off in the area Stahelin and Pembroke avenues.

Then, late Thursday night, a call came in from someone who discovered a body in a cemetery near Lahser and Seven Mile. The person had been visiting a family member when they found the scene.

The body, later identified as the missing teenager, was wearing a ski mask and had gloves.

While police have not released any other details of the case, Dowl reportedly had family in the area and went to school near the cemetery.

Talitha Simpkins, who lives in the area of the cemetery, said her mind was blown by the latest reporting.

"We notice a lot of police activity pulling up over here and I come outside and notice they had taped everything off," she said. "We got word maybe three or four minutes there was a body over in the cemetery, a young man."

What they're saying:

Before the tragic discovery, the family had been praying for better news.

On Friday, Dowl's aunt said she was "in disbelief."

"That's my baby - me and him real close," said Misha Pullom, the victim's aunt. "It's me and my sister - my mom only had us two - we've always grown up like this," she added, crossing her fingers together.

Pullom also questioned the information about the mask and gloves that Dowl was found wearing, saying it was not appropriate for police to report.

"We don't even know that's what he had on. We don't even know how true that is and if he did have on a ski mask and gloves, he 15," she said. "It don't matter. Right now, nobody have no value for life."

What we don't know:

Police have not provided any details since Thursday night.

The investigation is ongoing and likely to widen in its scope.