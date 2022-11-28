Family of 15-year-old shot after Detroit tree lighting increases Crime Stoppers cash reward

The 15-year-old shot near the Christmas tree lighting in Downtown Detroit will continue his road to recovery from home.

The teen, who we are not naming, was released from Detroit Children’s Hospital Monday night. His father who asked not be identified is pleading for justice.

"They can’t keep going around doing this to people. Innocent people," his father said. "These are kids."

Good kids, according to that dad, some of whom were allowed to hang out on their own for the very first time that night. His son was one of them.

"I want to get it clear it was not a gang situation," the father said. "They were a gang, but not my son and his little friends: They’re really good school kids."

The shooting happened hours after the tree lighting. Two teens were struck when they were hanging out with their friends.

In addition to the 15-year-old, another teen was shot as well. They were downtown together that night along with their friends.

"There were a group of men that had been seen walking around downtown and one of them had ended up accosting one of his friends," he said. "And when my nephew and they had turned around to see what was going on with their friend, that’s when the shots rang out."

Three suspects wanted in the shootings the night of the Detroit tree lighting.

Community activist Oliver Gantt says one of them struck his 15-year-old nephew. Doctors told the boy’s family the round was just centimeters from a major artery.

"It’s a blessing that he’s still here with us today, because like I said the shoe could’ve been very well turned on the other foot," said Gantt.

Detroit police say they’re not taking the issue lightly.

They released surveillance pictures of people they are calling persons of interest in the shooting. Even so, the teen’s family believes more can be done to find the people responsible.

"We just want the police to do justice and stay on top of it as if it was another community or something. Do y'all's job lets treat everybody equal and do it right," the victim's father said.

And in the meantime the teen’s family says they are doing their part.

"We have Crime Stoppers coming and offering a reward," Gantt said. "And at the same time we’re offering a reward also. So whatever Crime Stoppers is putting up, a thousand strong, we’re going to match it."

Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

